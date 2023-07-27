Precision Aim And Trash-Talking. Become Your Neighborhood Bags Champion!

The first time my friend in Shakopee asked me to play "Bags" when I was visiting from San Diego I didn't know what she was talking about. Once she described it, I said, "Oh, you mean Cornhole". Now that I live back here in Minnesota again I see that most people seem to refer to the game as "Bags".

Get our free mobile app

But whatever you call it, Cornhole or Bags, it's a Summer backyard staple here in Central Minnesota and across the entire country. It pits neighbors, family members and friends against each other. There could be ice-cold beverages involved - let's be honest, there really should be - or not.

Photo by Aaron James on Unsplash Photo by Aaron James on Unsplash loading...

My friend's boards are home-made and you've got to love the theme, right?!

Photo by: Brooks OBrian-TSM Photo by: Brooks OBrian-TSM loading...

But if you're tired of losing to Fred the neighbor down the street and sick of all of his trash talking, it might be time to take some tips from a Pro. If you're buying your boards and bags, the folks at Wirecutter did some research and they came up with what they consider the best. They chose the 'Gamechanger' bags and 'Tournament Series' boards.

Then they give 6 Tips to help your game:

Set your boards on a soft surface Wipe away moisture from your boards Think before you throw Toss your bags like a frisbee Don't stress over "proper" form Play the back tape

Definitions of these rules are in the Wirecutter article HERE.

Now go kick neighbor Fred's butt!

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor