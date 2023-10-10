Powerball Jackpot Now 2nd Largest, 1 Winning Ticket in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is still growing, but there is another lucky winning ticket here in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $50,000 ticket sold at a HolidayStation Store in Lindstrom for Monday night's drawing.

The Monday night drawing produced more than 3.7 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets (California, Indiana, Oregon, Virginia) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

One ticket in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Other big wins include 101 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 17 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot spiked to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $756.6 million.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022.

