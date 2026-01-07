Potential Minnesota Vikings Quarterbacks For 2026 [GALLERY]

The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2025 season with a five-game winning streak and a 9-8 record, but many fans are concerned with the play of quarterback JJ McCarthy... that is, when he was able to play.

McCarthy missed his entire 2024 rookie season with a hand injury and missed time in 2025 with a concussion, sprained ankle and injured finger. When he did see the field, his play was uneven at best.

However, the Vikings have invested a lot into McCarthy: a first round draft pick, two years of development and the fact that they let Sam Darnold walk after a great 2024 season. On top of that, McCarthy is still only 22 years old, so there is plenty of room for growth.

With the acknowledgement that the Vikings will most likely stick with McCarthy for at least one more season, here is a look at some other quarterbacks who might be in play for the 2026 season.