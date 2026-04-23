COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP

UNIV. SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 12 STC HUSKIES 4

The Cougars out hit the Huskies, twelve to ten, including a double and a

sacrifice fly. Carter Saehr a righty freshman started on the mound, he threw four

innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four

strikeouts. Tyler Maeyaert a righty junior threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit

and one run. Eli Larson a righty sophomore threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit

and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cougars offense was led by Casey Saehr went 2-4 for three RBIs and Cullen

Verville went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Justin Johnson went 3-4 for

three RBIs and he scored a run and Brady Schafer from Rocori HS went 1-2 for a

RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. William Edwards went 2-3 with a double,

a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dominic Vogel went 1-3 with a walk and he

scored a run and Drew Miller went 1-4 and he scored a run. Nolan Drassel went

1-3 with a sacrifice fly and Carson Jager scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Bryce Brassfield, a righty senior threw six

innings. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded six

strikeouts. Cael Kolacia threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and a

walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Hayden Konkel went 1-3 for two RBIs and he was

hit by a pitch and Wilmis Castro went 2-3 with a double for a RBI. Max Robinson

went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Hayden Frank went 1-4 with a

double for a RBI. Liam Moreno went 2-4 and Austin Baumhover went 1-3 with a

walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Tweet went 1-4 and he scored a run and Eric

Bello went 1-4.

UNIV SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 13 ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 8

The Cougars were out hit by the Huskies twenty to thirteen, including four home

runs and two doubles. Owen Weadge threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits,

two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Riley Schilling threw 2/3 of

an inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and he had a strikeout. Jack Richeson

gave up two hits and one run and Zach Peta threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three

hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

The Cougars offense was led by Justin Johnson, he went 3-5 with two home runs

and a double for six RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cullen Ferville went 2-5

with a home run for a RBI and Casey Saehr had a walk and he was credited for a

RBI. Mitch Iliff went 1-2 for a RBI, three walks, one stolen base and he scored

two runs. Dominic Vogel went 2-6 for a RBI and William Edwards went 2-6 and he

scored a run. Brady Schafer went 2-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored

two runs. Owen Miller went 1-3 with a double, two walks and he scored three

runs and Nolan Drossel had a walk and he scored two runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Brayden Simones, he threw five innings, he

gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Hayden

Frank threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs and three walks. Parker

Lewis threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Seth

Luther threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Wilmis Castro, he went 3-5 with a home run for

two RBIs and Ryan Cahoon went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Max

Robinson went 4-5 and he scored a run and Nick Ibrahim went 1-5 with a double

and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 3-5 for two RBIs and Liam Moreno went 1-4

for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Hayden Konkel went 2-6 with a double and

he scored a run and Austin Baumhover went 2-4 with a walk, a stolen base and

he scored a run.

TUESDAY APRIL 21ST

ST. JOHNS JOHNNIES 10 MACALESTER SCOTS 2

The Johnnies out hit the Scots eleven to ten, including a home run, seven

doubles and they took advantage of nine walks. Hunter Hoen started on the

mound for the Johnnies, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine

hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Drkula threw one

inning, he recored a strikeout and Carter Theisen closed it out, he gave up one

hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Johnnies offense was led by Reed Marquardt, he went 2-4 with a home run

and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Hoeman went 1-1 with

a double for three RBIs. Mason McCurdy went 1-4 with a double for thee RBIs, a

walk and he scored a run. Justin Brooks had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Will

Koeppen went 2-4 with two walks and he scored a run. Alex Matchey went 2-6

with two doubles and he scored a run and Will Wareham went 1-5 with a double

and he scored a run. Riley Schwellenbach went 1-3 with a double, a walk and he

scored a run and Owen Amrhein had two walks and he scored two runs. Brendan

Hemr went 1-4 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Scotts starting pitcher was Nick Strezo, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up

thee hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Seven pitchers

combined to throw 7 1/3 innings, they gave up eight hits, nine runs, seven walks

and they recorded one strikeout.

The Scotts were led on offense by Stephan Paulson, he went 2-4 with two

doubles and Josh Planko went 2-4 for a RBI. Raymond McCaskey went 1-3 with

two walks and one RBI and Holden Peacock went 1-5. John McMurray went 2-5

and Nathan Gumagay went 1-4 and he scored a run. Bobby Munoz went 1-3 and

Niko Alexander was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

MACALESTER SCOTS 3 ST. JOHNS JOHNNIES 2

The Scots out hit the Johnnies seven to two, including a home run

and a pair of doubles. The Scots starting pitcher was Ben King, he

threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded

two strikeout. Naruto Mizuno threw one inning, he gave up one walk

and Jamie Loizcaux threw one inning to earn the win, he gave up one

hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Scots offense was led by Nathan Gumagay went 1-3 with a home

and for a RBI and Tristan Lander went 1-2 for a RBI and a walk. Niko

Alexander went 1-4 for a RBI and Tristan Jones went 1-3 with a

double. John McMurray went 1-4 and he scored a run and Josh

Planto went 1-3 with a stolen base. Bobby Munoz went 1-2 with a

walk and Holden Peacock had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a

run.

The Johnnie’s starting pitcher was Max Edwards, he threw 6 1/3

innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recored

six strikeouts.

The Johnnies offense was led by Mason McCurdy, he went 1-2 with a

double for a RBI and Riley Schwellenbach had a sacrifice fly for a

RBI. Will Koeppen and Owen Amreint both went 1-3. Will Wareham went

1-2, Alex Matchey had a walk and Reed Marquardt scored a pair of

runs.