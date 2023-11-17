Postal Service Says Average Mail Delivery Time Remains Stable

Postal Service Says Average Mail Delivery Time Remains Stable

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- The United States Postal Service says its average mail delivery time remains stable.

The delivery performance metrics for the fourth week of the first quarter for fiscal year 2024 have just been released.

It says the average time for the Postal Service to deliver a piece of mail or a package across the nation was 2.6 days.  Currently, 98 percent of the nation's population receives their mail in less than three days.

The Postal Service says 88.1 percent of first-class mail was delivered on time, 94.5 percent of marketing mail was delivered on time, and periodicals was at 85.6 percent.

