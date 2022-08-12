Porta-Potties Spill Onto I-94 Causing Confusion For Drivers

YOU DON'T SEE THIS EVERYDAY

I think seeing a porta-potty in the middle of a busy interstate may be the last thing anyone would ever expect, but our neighbors in Wisconsin that share I-94 with us had a very interesting incident regarding porta-potties on the go.

PORTA POTTIES TUMBLE DOWN THE INTERSTATE

According to the Waukesha Sheriff's Department, a flatbed truck operated by LRS, spilled around seven portable toilets onto I-94 as they were driving down the highway. No one was injured in the event, but four cars received damage due to contact with the escaped porta-potties. It happened Tuesday morning at about 4:45 am.

CONFUSION

Many of the drivers were shocked and confused at what they were seeing. It appeared out of nowhere and seemed to be standing and rolling down the interstate. They also described it as happening so fast, it was a really confusing moment to try to figure out what was happening.

THE GOOD NEWS

The good news is that no one was injured, but some cars had enough damage to possibly be considered totaled. Also, the toilets were empty at the time of the incident, so at least they didn't have to deal with human waste.

The Driver of the truck really wasn't doing anything wrong, and he wasn't charged for the incident. The truck company had not responded

