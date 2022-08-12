Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.

Willow's Keep Farm, just south of Zumbrota along Highway 52, is offering up a hemp maze that "is open during the season July thru October" according to their website. On top of the hemp maze they "also have a gourd walk, hemp hole game, giant bench for pictures, kiddie graveyard, and a gourd sling target range."

The nice thing about this maze is that it's open NOW through October, so you can still do the corn maze later this fall when they open up. If you plan on going and checking it out, you should know that it's $10 per person for the maze and it is open until October 30th. Those looking to tackle the maze are asked to also wear sturdy closed-toe shoes as the maze takes you through a farm field.

The purpose of the hemp maze according to the maze's website is to "educate and inform the public about the benefits of a vibrant hemp industry in Minnesota."