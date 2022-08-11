$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire

UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.

So a round-trip flight starts at $25, minus any additional fees. (And then of course there are parking fees at the airport too.)

The estimated flight time is listed as 45 minutes.

Get our free mobile app

Last month we told you the airline has been selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service for Chippewa Valley Regional Airport beginning in December.