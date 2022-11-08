Polling Places Report Steady Business

Polling Places Report Steady Business

Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON

UNDATED (WJON News) - Most polling places across the area reported steady activity today. WJON News stopped at a few polling places to ask voters what brought them to the polls.

Get our free mobile app

What issues are most important to you?

While the consensus across polls in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and Becker listed the economy as their primary concern, responses varied from women's rights to a general desire for change.

When asked what races brought them to the polls, the governor’s race seemed to generate the most interest.

The school board elections in several districts also brought quite a few people to the polls.

When did you decide?

While most voters will enjoy the reprieve from campaign ads after today, it seems the latest ads didn’t affect voters. When asked when they decided what candidate to support, a majority said they’ve known for more than a month.

 

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022

Filed Under: election day
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports