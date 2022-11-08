Polling Places Report Steady Business

UNDATED (WJON News) - Most polling places across the area reported steady activity today. WJON News stopped at a few polling places to ask voters what brought them to the polls.

Get our free mobile app

What issues are most important to you?

While the consensus across polls in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and Becker listed the economy as their primary concern, responses varied from women's rights to a general desire for change.

When asked what races brought them to the polls, the governor’s race seemed to generate the most interest.

The school board elections in several districts also brought quite a few people to the polls.

When did you decide?

While most voters will enjoy the reprieve from campaign ads after today, it seems the latest ads didn’t affect voters. When asked when they decided what candidate to support, a majority said they’ve known for more than a month.