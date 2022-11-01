Two total lunar eclipses in a year doesn't happen very often. Especially only a few months a part. The first total lunar eclipses we were able to enjoy in America was May 15-16. Now we have a second total lunar sky show of the year about to happen on Tuesday, November 8. Also an important day in Minnesota, or all over America, because it's election day!

If like me, you are into skygazing, most will have to wake up a little earlier to take in the total lunar eclipse. Want to see its entirety? Then plan on bundling up for a longer period of time. Here's a full look at the timeline from Gary Boyle's 'The Backyard Astronomer' press release:

Central Time: Partial Umbral eclipse begins: 3:09 a.m. Moon enters the earth's shadow. Total lunar eclipse begins: 4:16 a.m. Moon turns dark orange or red. Greatest eclipse: 4:59 a.m. Mid-point of the eclipse. Total lunar eclipse ends : 5:41 a.m. Moon begins to leave the shadow. Partial umbral eclipse ends: 6:49 a.m. Moon exits earth's shadow.

Photo by Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash Photo by Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash loading...

Now here's a really cool fun fact for you. This is the first time ever that a total lunar eclipse has happened on election day in the United States. Not only that, earthsky.org figured out,

it won't happen again until November 8, 2394.

Granted there will be more total lunar eclipses, but as you can see it is very rare to actually happen on an Election Day. Why not then be a small part of history? Set the alarm for very early and be sure to get up and take in the first EVER Election Day total lunar eclipse, because quite positive none of us will be around for the next one, but we can be a part of the first!

