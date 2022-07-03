Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl.

The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead of an apparent suicide on Saturday in their Northfield apartment.

Investigators believe Wade may have been involved in her daughter’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elle Ragin or who has seen Ragin or Wade over the past two weeks is urged to call Northfield Police Dept. 507-645-4477 or dial 911.