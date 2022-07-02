Urgent: Potato Salad Recall Affecting Minnesotans This Holiday Weekend
This is not the news you want to hear going into the big 4th of July holiday weekend; so it's vital that you spread the message to everyone you know. Don't eat the potato salad, and here's why.
As we all gather this weekend for celebrations with family and friends, food is always a big part of that celebration.
Hy-Vee, Inc. is pulling all varieties and sizes of their Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad going into this holiday weekend. There was a possible positive microbial result on one of the lines on which the potatoes were processed. The final results will not be available for up to 10 days. Still, because of the holiday weekend, Hy-Vee wanted to be safe going into the holiday weekend and pulled all of the products from their shelves, pending final test results.
The withdrawal includes Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad which are available in the 'grab-n-go' refrigerators and in the deli service cases in all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Hy-Vee Convenience Stores, drugstores, and Dollar Fresh Market locations in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
The Expiration dates on the products are between July 31st and August 4th, 2022. Here are the products that have been withdrawn, and that you may want to check if you have purchased anything from Hy-Vee recently:
- HY-VEE OLD-FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE COUNTRY-STYLE POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE GREE ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD
- MEALTIME OLD-FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
- MEALTIME COUNTRY-STYLE POTATO SALAD
- MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
If you have purchased any of the products listed above, you should NOT eat them. It is recommended that you dispose of the products or return them to the location of purchase for a full refund.
If you have questions regarding the products in this recall, you can contact Hy-Vee's customer care center by sending them a message at customercare@hy-vee.com.