Urgent: Potato Salad Recall Affecting Minnesotans This Holiday Weekend

RECALL ON HY-VEE POTATO SALAD PRODUCTS OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

This is not the news you want to hear going into the big 4th of July holiday weekend; so it's vital that you spread the message to everyone you know. Don't eat the potato salad, and here's why.

As we all gather this weekend for celebrations with family and friends, food is always a big part of that celebration.

HY-VEE REMOVES PRODUCTS FROM STORE SHELVES

Hy-Vee, Inc. is pulling all varieties and sizes of their Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad going into this holiday weekend. There was a possible positive microbial result on one of the lines on which the potatoes were processed. The final results will not be available for up to 10 days. Still, because of the holiday weekend, Hy-Vee wanted to be safe going into the holiday weekend and pulled all of the products from their shelves, pending final test results.

The withdrawal includes Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad which are available in the 'grab-n-go' refrigerators and in the deli service cases in all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Hy-Vee Convenience Stores, drugstores, and Dollar Fresh Market locations in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

PRODUCTS BEING RECALLED & EXPIRATION DATES

The Expiration dates on the products are between July 31st and August 4th, 2022. Here are the products that have been withdrawn, and that you may want to check if you have purchased anything from Hy-Vee recently:

HY-VEE OLD-FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE COUNTRY-STYLE POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE GREE ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME OLD-FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME COUNTRY-STYLE POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

If you have purchased any of the products listed above, you should NOT eat them. It is recommended that you dispose of the products or return them to the location of purchase for a full refund.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

If you have questions regarding the products in this recall, you can contact Hy-Vee's customer care center by sending them a message at customercare@hy-vee.com.

