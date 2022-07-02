Big Brothers Big Sisters Win Three National Awards

ST. CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is being recognized on the national stage.

The local organization took home three national awards from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America including The Gold Standard Award, Board of the Year and Biggie Award.

Out of over 230 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is one of only 12 organizations to receive the Gold Standard Award.

The award recognizes organizations that have increased their revenue and grown the number of mentors and youth matched, which the central Minnesota affiliate has increased by 7 percent in the past year.

Executive Director Jackie Johnson says these awards are a never a singular achievement.

This is not just a Big Brothers Big Sisters achievement, it signals growth for our entire community. We strive every day to support local youth through mentorship. It is truly a testament to the life-changing work done by our staff, board, and volunteers, which is supported by our funders and donors.

The Board of the Year award criteria included engagement, governance, oversite and growth.

This year was the first time the national office selected award winners for marketing, and the local organization received the Biggie Award for an annual report.

Every year, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Nationwide Leadership Council selects agencies for excellence in the organization's signature 1-to-1 youth mentoring program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota was established in 1969.