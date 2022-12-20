And The Winner Is…Light Up Central Minnesota Winning Home

There were nearly 40 submissions made during our Light Up Central Minnesota holiday lights contest. The entries ranged from artfully decorated Christmas trees to fully lit homes with armies of accessories. But in the end, the name that was pulled from our Santa hat here was Bethany Reimer!

Here is what Bethany's setup was like this year!

Image Credit: Bethany Reimer via WJON Image Credit: Bethany Reimer via WJON loading...

Bethany is taking home the grand prize of $500 thanks to our sponsor Premier Real Estate Services!

You can check out ALL of the entries into this year's contest by heading here.

Thanks to everyone that entered and we are looking forward to hopefully bringing you the chance to win next year, so until then start planning your holiday light displays!

