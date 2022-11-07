Pierz Man Charged With Assault Following Sartell Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Pierz man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man in the stomach over the weekend.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Onelove has been charged with one count of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a gun while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment.

Get our free mobile app

According to the criminal complaint, Onelove, his wife and two children were heading to Sartell Saturday night to pick up her other child, who was spending time with the victim. Records show Onelove's wife shares a child with the victim.

According to court documents, Onelove was driving with a gun on his lap that he normally keeps in a lockbox under his seat. When the couple arrived, the child and the child's cousin, came out of the house and got into the car.

Onelove's wife went back to the house to speak with the stepmother, with Onelove following her carrying the gun.

Records show the victim returned home and confronted Onelove on the front porch. Things became physical and the two went back to Onelove's car, when he shot the victim in the stomach. Onelove, his wife and the four children drove away.

Police arrived to find the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for emergency surgery.

Records show after a brief search, authorities found Onelove's car in the area of 19th Avenue North and Boulder Drive and arrested him.

Onelove told police he shot the victim because he had pushed him up against the car with his hands by his throat.