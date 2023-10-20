Pheasant Opening Weekend Takeaway; Fall Fishing

Pheasant hunting opened in Minnesota last weekend and early returns indicate good participation. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He explains conservation officer reports show the southwestern and western portions of Minnesota saw the most success and largest participation. Over 50,000 pheasant stamps were sold which is down a bit compared to last year. Schmitt says the public hunting land was full. The best habitat for pheasants continues to be in the locations where the most harvest success took place which is southwestern, south central and western Minnesota.

Schmitt expects pheasant hunting to improve when corn is harvested. He says overall he views the opener as a "good opener with better days ahead". Pheasant hunting remains open in Minnesota through the end of the year.

Water temperatures have dropped locally on area lakes into the mid to upper 50s. Schmitt says fishing was good last week and is even better this week. He indicates larger fish including walleye are biting more. Schmitt says he caught a 28 inch walleye in 4 feet of water locally. He plans to continue putting the boat in the water and he is finding fish in shallow water while others have had success along weed lines. Schmitt suggests using minnows for the most success but cautions that minnows aren't easy to find right now. He says bigger minnows are the hardest to find. Schmitt acknowledges not many people are fishing right now but those who are are having success.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.