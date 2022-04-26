Paynesville Student is FFA Star in AgriBusiness
PAYNESVILLE -- A Paynesville student is Minnesota's Star in Agribusiness.
William Bugbee was named the Minnesota Star in Agribusiness Monday night at the state FFA Convention.
A Junior at Paynesville High School, Bugbee started a pontoon rental business at the Bug-Bee Hive Resort on Lake Koronis. His project was one of four finalists for the Minnesota FFA Star in AgriBusiness award.
Other winners include:
- Star Farmer: Taylor Lacek, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton FFA
- Star in Agricultural Production Placement: Kyle Hagen, Glencoe-Silver Lake FFA
- Star in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resource Sciences: Colton Converse, Staples-Motley FFA
The 93rd annual Minnesota FFA State Convention wraps up Tuesday at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
