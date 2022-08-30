FFA Celebrates 75 Years At The Fair

ST. PAUL -- This weekend, the FFA celebrates 75 years at the Minnesota State Fair.

In addition to the weekend full of statewide competition from tractor driving to dairy judging, there are special events to remember 75 years at the State Fair.

Friday at 7:00 pm, the kickoff for 75 years of FFA at the Minnesota State fair will be held on Judson Avenue between the Swine Barn and Compeer Arena. There’s a program on the history of the FFA, a proclamation, and special guest speakers,

Saturday, legends of the Minnesota FFA will be recognized at 6:00 pm on the Christensen Farms Stage outside the CHS Miracle of Birth Center. The program will include the history of FFA shows at the State Fair, Recognition of the Baldwin Award winners, and Legacy FFA Show families and chapters.

Monday will feature families that have exhibited with the FFA at the fair for three generations at 10:00 am in Compeer Arena. The program will include student exhibits as well.

For a rundown of this year’s competitions, click here.