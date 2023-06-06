Pascal&#8217;s Looking for a Forever Home &#038; Family (video)

Pascal’s Looking for a Forever Home & Family (video)

TCHS

Meet Pascal! This happy fella came to TCHS as a stray, so unfortunately nothing is known of his past. He has been friendly and sweet with staff since his arrival. It is unknown how he would do around other dogs or any cats, slow and proper introductions are very important when bringing home a new pet.

He seems to enjoy playing with toys and would love a variety of fun, durable toys to help keep him busy! It is unknown if he is house trained, his adopter should be prepared to keep him on a regular, often schedule to help prevent accidents in his new home. He has been described as high to medium energy.

Seems like he would benefit from having a companion. Enjoys solving puzzle feeders. Come meet Pascal today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

 

[video width="720" height="1280" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/66/files/2023/06/attachment-Pascal-video.mp4"][/video]

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday:  12 - 6:00pm
Friday:  12 - 8:00pm
Saturday:  11am - 5:00pm
Sunday:  12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud, MN 56304

(320) 252-0896

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America

Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports