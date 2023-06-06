We Need a Restaurant Like This in St. Cloud [OPINION]

There is a new restaurant that opened up in Eagan, Minnesota. They specialize in breakfast. It's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day... that isn't necessarily true, but it's still good. I just happen to be one of those people that always eats breakfast. I could skip dinner, but breakfast, that's a needed meal.

The new restaurant is called Hope Breakfast Bar.

According to Bring Me the News, the restaurant opened on Monday and already has over 200 reservations. This is the third Hope Breakfast bar in the area with more planned in the near future.

What kinds of things do they have at the breakfast bar?

They also have a variety of vegan options.

This would be perfect if you are needing something quick, or if you have the time to sit and have a great meal. Either one would work in this scenario. The restaurant is open for limited hours = daily from 7am to 3pm. The only issue is that if you work earlier than that, you wouldn't be able to take advantage of the restaurant. Even the grab and go wouldn't work for you... opening at 6am would be better. Maybe after they are open for a bit the hours will be extended.

Either way, it's much better than fast food restaurants that we seem to keep opening in the St. Cloud area. Fast food definitely has it's place and there is sometimes a need for that, but it would be great to have other options in the St. Cloud area.

