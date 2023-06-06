AROUND TOWN: Events happening this week!
Take a moment this week and help out the efforts of our nonprofits and charities in town. From theater performances to spiritual retreats, there's lots going on!
And remember, if your club or organization has an event coming up, let us know!
5th Annual St. Cloud Lions Garage SaleLions Park
Divergent Stars Presents "Rent"Red Carpet Nightclub
Divergent Stars Theatre Company presents performances of Jonathan Larson's "Rent" at The Red Carpet Nightclub this summer!
9 performances over two weekends. Doors open 30 min ahead!
- June 8, 9, 15, 16 @ 7:30 PM
- June 10, 17 @ 3PM & 7:30PM
- June 18 @ 3 PM
Tickets start at $20 and are available for pre-order online at www.centralmntheatre.com/dstc
- $30 VIP (Main Level)
- $25 General (Main Level)
- $20 Balcony (Upper Level)
ASSIGNED SEATING
Drive-by Art ShowVarious Locations
Tending Our Spiritual StorehouseSt. Benedict's
Tending Our Spiritual Storehouse | Retreat with the Monastic CommunityJune 11 7:00 pm - June 16 5:00 pm
- Cost:
- $400
Contact:
- St. Benedict Monastery
- 104 Chapel LaneSt. JosephMN 56374 United States
- Phone
- (320) 363-7100
- Email:
- mweidner@csbsju.edu
Additional Information
Tending Our Spiritual Storehouse | Retreat with the Monastic Community
St. Benedict, quoting Matthew’s Gospel, calls on monastics to be able to “bring out new things and old” from their spiritual storehouses. This retreat invites you to open the door and explore your spiritual storehouse, delighting in unexpected and much-needed treasures while noticing those whose expiration date may have passed. It considers the process of discerning what to bring forth and what to deposit for future needs. The retreat closes with consideration of the ways that our life together can enhance or hinder the stewardship of our storehouse.
Dates: Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m., through Friday, June 16, 5 p.m.
Facilitator: Edith Bogue, OSB, Sacred Heart Monastery, Cullman, Ala.
Fee: $400 (includes meals and overnight accommodations)
Registration Link: https://sbm.osb.org/event/tending-our-spiritual-storehouse
