Prep Baseball Scores And Recaps – June 6th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SECTION 6AA

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 3 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 0

(Monday June 5th)

The Eagles from the Central Minnesota Conference defeated their section rivals the Crusaders from the Granite Ridge Conference, backed by three hits, including a double and very good defensive play. The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Lane Harff, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Myles Dziengel, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Caden Neiman went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Landon Neiman went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run, he played excellent defense at his shortstop position. Sam Nislter earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Devin Dockendorf earned a walk and Coltant Harff scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Tommy Gohman threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Phillipp threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by John Brew, he went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Caden Johnson went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Cooper Kosiba and Cade Simones went 1-for-3.

FOLEY FALCONS 3 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0

(Monday June 5th)

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Huskers, backed by seven hits, solid defense and a strong pitcher performance. Derek Dahmen started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw 6 innings to earn the win.

The Falcons offense was led by Trey Emmerich, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Brett Leabch went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Derek Dahmen earned two walks. Bryce Gapinski was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Patrick Brambrink earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Huskers offense was led by Masyn Patrick, he went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Dominic Hoikka, Luke Bieniek and Jaxon Bartkowicz all went 1-for-3 and Gavin Johnson earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 7 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

(Monday June 5th)

The Huskies defeated their section rivals the Pioneers, backed by twelve hits, including a double and a triple. The Huskies starting pitcher was Carter Voss, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Elliot Burnett, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Izaac Hutchinson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Ethan Borgerding went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Voss went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Carson Holthaus went 1-for-1 and he scored two runs, Devin Hansen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Owen Carlson had a sacrifice bunt.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Kirby Fischer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run and Max Barclay threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Pioneers offense was led by Chase Becker, he went 2-for-3 and Max Barclay earned a walk. Weston Woitalla and Bo Woitalla both went 1-for-3, Nate Solinger earned a walk and Reese Young was it by a pitch.

SECTION 7AA

PRINCETON TIGERS 7 BECKER BULLDOGS 1

(Monday June 5th)

The Tigers defeated both their conference and section rivals the Bulldogs, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher was Lucas Olson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Mason Beltrand, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Lukas Olson went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Eli Gibbs went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Olson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Will Peterson went 1-for-3. Tyler Peters and Niko Bratulich both were credited for RBIs, Eli Christopher was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ryan Krone earned a walk.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Nolan Murphy, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Josh Groskreutz and Sawyer Anderson both went 1-for-3, Jase Tobako went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ethan Guck had a stolen base.