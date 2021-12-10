One Person Died in Hutchinson House Fire

HUTCHINSON -- One person was found dead inside a Hutchinson residence after a fire was reported Wednesday afternoon.

She's identified as 80-year-old Helen Norling of Hutchinson.

At about 3:45 p.m., Hutchinson Police and Fire Departments responded to an active fire at Country Club Terrace Mobile Home Park.

Authorities say one person was reported to be in the home and was unable to get out. Multiple attempts were made by police officers and firefighters to gain quick entry into the home to rescue the individual however, due to heavy smoke and extreme heat, rescue attempts were unsuccessful.

A Hutchinson Police officer was treated at Hutchinson Health for smoke inhalation and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.