On Tap: Pantown Brewing Now Serving N/A Beer Option

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud brewery is pouring a non-alcoholic beer option.

Pantown Brewing Company says their new "Teetotaler" N/A Cream Ale will be tapped at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

They say they created the beer "for those of you who don't drink, those looking to cut back, or just anyone who wants to explore the up-and-coming N/A beer world."Back in January, we told you about a Minneapolis-based brewery that offers only non-alcoholic beers called Hairless Dog.