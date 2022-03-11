NWS: Strong Winds, Blowing Snow on Friday
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has put out a special weather statement for several central Minnesota counties, including Stearns.
They say gusty northwest winds to 35 mph is resulting in areas of blowing snow Friday morning.
Observations indicate visibilities dropping to a mile or less at times, but brief whiteout conditions are possible in localized areas.
If traveling Friday morning, use caution in open areas and watch for icy conditions.
