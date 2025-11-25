For the first time in Northwoods League history, the league will hold its All Star Game at Iowa's Field Of Dreams complex on Wednesday, July 8th, 2026.

The Field of Dreams movie site was built in 1989 for the movie of the same name. Since the filming of the movie wrapped it has been a popular tourist destination.

WHEN IS THE FIELD OF DREAMS GAME?

Major League Baseball held regular-season games at the Field of Dreams site in 2021 and 2022. The original plan called for a game to happen in 2020, but it was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the St. Louis Cardinals.

After a three-season hiatus, the Minnesota Twins will play against the Philadelphia Phillies this season. That game is set for August 13th, 2026.

“We are thrilled to bring the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game to the Field of Dreams Movie Site, where baseball’s past and future will collide in the most spectacular fashion,” said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Ryan Voz in a statement. “This iconic Iowa cornfield that inspired millions through film is now becoming a permanent home for the national pastime, and hosting the brightest collegiate summer stars on this hallowed ground will create memories that last a lifetime—for the players, the fans, and everyone who believes that if you build it, they will come.”

The Northwoods League enters its 33rd season in 2026 and has sent 410 players to Major League Baseball.