North of St. Cloud Received Well Over A Foot Of Snow
UNDATED -- Some heavy snow has fallen to the north of us overnight. (Snow totals as of 7:45 a.m. Monday)
The National Weather Service totals:
St. Mathias -- 18"
Baxter -- 16"
Motley -- 15"
Pillager -- 15"
Brainerd -- 14"
Crosby -- 13.1"
Camp Ripley - 13"
Little Falls -- 10"
Pierz -- 7.8"
The National Weather Service says at Fort Ripley they received 3.5 inches of snow in just one hour between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Closer to home, St. Cloud officially had 4.5 inches of snow, Clearwater had 4.5 inches, Sartell is reporting 4 inches of snow and Sauk Rapids is at 3 inches.
Buffalo, Big Lake, and Otsego are all between 2 and 3 inches.