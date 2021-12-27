US Gas Prices At Record High for Christmas Day

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to fall. Gas Buddy says Minnesota gas prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.06.

Gas prices in Minnesota are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but are still 90.9 cents higher than a year ago.

That national average price of gas has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25.

Gas Buddy says nearly every state saw average gas prices decline last week. However, we set an ugly record for the Christmas holiday as it was the most expensive Christmas Day we've ever seen by two-tenths of a penny. The average price was $3.26 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013.