Morrison County Historical Society Holding Scavenger Hunt

LITTLE FALLS -- Celebrate the new year with a fun outdoor family event.

The Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, The Charles A Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum and the Charles A. Lindbergh House and Museum is hosting their New Year's Winter Hike and Scavenger Hunt.

Starting Saturday through January 8th, hikers, snowshoers and skiers can follow the groomed trails between the three sites, while searching for answers on their scavenger hunt board.

You can pick up scavenger hunt form at the self-registration station at the park office at Lindbergh State Park. When finished, you can dropped off the form in the mail slot in the park office door.

Anyone who answers all the questions correctly will be entered to win a prize. No registration is required and the event is free to attend.