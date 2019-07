The North beat the South 6-3 in the Northwoods League All Star game in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin Monday night. Dan Olinger of Brainerd had 3 hits, 2 runs scored and 1 RBI for the North. Andy Henkemeyer of the River Bats went 1-2 batting for the North and Mitch Garver did not play.

The River Bats are off today and will play at Mankato Wednesday night at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:35.