NHL Postpones 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Wild will not be playing at Target Field this winter.

The NHL announced Thursday they are postponing the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic and the 2021 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend.

The Winter Classic was going to feature the Wild and the St. Louis Blues facing off at Target Field on January 1st, while All-Star weekend was originally planned for January 29th-30th in Florida.

The events have been postponed due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. The NHL intends to return to Minnesota and Florida for these events in the near future.

The league is targeting a January 1st start date for the upcoming NHL season.