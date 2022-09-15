Next Week Annual Days of Caring in St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- Next week is the annual Days of Caring event with the United Way of Central Minnesota.

Director of Volunteer Engagement Mary Krippner says from Monday through Friday they have 460 volunteers registered to work on 61 projects and 26 different nonprofit agencies.

Painting the transitional housing at Anna Marie's Alliance, cleaning the Food Shelf in Annandale, Septoberfest at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring, volunteers creating math kits for the Boys & Girls Clubs, storm drain stenciling through the city of St. Cloud, holiday lights for the Country Lights Festival in Sartell...

Krippner says 45 different companies and their employees are participating.

She says volunteers are still being accepted, but the projects were already selected back during the summer months.