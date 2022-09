ALEXANDRIA -- A man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 29 north of Alexandria at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A car driven by 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson of Alexandria was going south when it struck a northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Steven Ballou of Pennington.

Halvorson died in the crash. He was not wearing his seat belt.

Ballou was not hurt.