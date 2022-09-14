CHS Plans Record Cash Patronage

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS -- CHS, the member-owned agricultural cooperative based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota has announced plans to return $1 billion in cash patronage and equity redemptions in 2023.

The money will be shared with member cooperatives and thousands of farmers and ranchers.

According to CHS, the distribution would be the largest in CHS history and bring the total cash patronage and equity redemption to $3.1 billion since 2012.

The final financial report for CHS is due in November and details on the patronage distribution will follow.

CHS is a leading global agribusiness provider of energy, grain marketing services, and crop products. CHS is owned by member cooperatives, farmers, and ranchers across the nation.