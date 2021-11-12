New Salt Cave Business Opening in Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A new business is opening Friday in downtown St. Cloud.
Bella Vita Salt Caves is at 707 West St. Germain Street.
Owner Christina Piecek says they'll be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. She says the opening comes after a year of planning and seven months of building.
Dry Salt Therapy has been used for centuries to treat lung and skin conditions. The salt wraps itself around the free radicals and ailments that are in the lungs and on the skin, then the salt is safely discarded from the body.
Besides its’ benefits for lungs & skin conditions, it is also known to help with mood and behavioral conditions.
