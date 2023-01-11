New Rockville Council Member to Be Sworn In

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A new face will sit on the Rockville city council.

Julie Heying will take the oath of office during Wednesday's meeting. Heying defeated the incumbent Bill Becker in the November elections.

Get our free mobile app

During her campaign, Heying told WJON she wants to enhance the lines of communication between the city and the residents to make sure everyone knows what is happening within the community.

Brian Herberg will also be sworn in Wednesday evening after winning his bid for re-election.

Wednesday's meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.