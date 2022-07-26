Disaster Recovery Loans Available to Minnesota Storm Victims
UNDATED -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to victims of two separate storm events in central Minnesota this summer.
Businesses and residents in Douglas County who were affected by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on May 29th and 30th will be able to apply for the loans to cover property damage, economic injury, and personal property replacement. The SBA says the adjacent counties of Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stearns, Stevens, and Todd are also eligible.
Loans are also available to businesses and residents in Morrison County affected by severe storms and flooding from June 23rd and 24th. The adjacent counties of Benton, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Stearns, and Todd are also eligible.
Disaster Loan Outreach Centers will be opening at the Douglas County Emergency Management office in Alexandria and the Randall Fire Hall in Morrison County. Those centers will open Thursday and have customer service representatives on hand to help answer questions and complete the applications.
The filing deadline for property damage is September 23rd, 2022. The economic injury application deadline is April 25th, 2023.