Disaster Recovery Loans Available to Minnesota Storm Victims

UNDATED -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to victims of two separate storm events in central Minnesota this summer.

Businesses and residents in Douglas County who were affected by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on May 29th and 30th will be able to apply for the loans to cover property damage, economic injury, and personal property replacement. The SBA says the adjacent counties of Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stearns, Stevens, and Todd are also eligible.

Loans are also available to businesses and residents in Morrison County affected by severe storms and flooding from June 23rd and 24th. The adjacent counties of Benton, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Stearns, and Todd are also eligible.

Disaster Loan Outreach Centers will be opening at the Douglas County Emergency Management office in Alexandria and the Randall Fire Hall in Morrison County. Those centers will open Thursday and have customer service representatives on hand to help answer questions and complete the applications.

Get our free mobile app

The filing deadline for property damage is September 23rd, 2022. The economic injury application deadline is April 25th, 2023.

Most Visited State Parks In Minnesota: Is Your Favorite in the List? Minnesota has 75 beautiful state parks. The parks have an average of 9,700,000 visitors each year. Interestingly enough, nearly 19% of park visitors come from other states and countries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Now, my favorite State Park is Jay Cooke in Carlton, MN, but it did not break into the top 5.

10 Things Minnesotans Have to Have While Garage Sale Hopping It's garage sale season in Minnesota! While everyone is really excited to get out there and find great deals, there are a few things we need to remember to bring with us while garage sale hopping.