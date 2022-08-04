New Housing Development Gets Green Light in Becker

BECKER -- A new housing development got the green light from Becker Wednesday night.

Avalon Estates will bring 22 twin homes, two apartment buildings, and three out lots to a ten-acre lot next to the Community Center.

The Becker City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit that finalizes the development.

A site plan of the Avalon Estates in Becker, MN. Submitted by City of Becker. A site plan of the Avalon Estates in Becker, MN. Submitted by City of Becker. loading...

In other news from the meeting:

In an effort to save water, the city of Becker has changed its lawn mowing ordinance. Through a motion at Wednesday’s meeting, the Becker City Council approved changes to the lawn mowing ordinance (ordinance 258) that now allows grass to be no more than eight inches high. Previously, the maximum height for grass was six inches. It is hoped the extra length will hold more water and require less watering.

The council approved an exemption to the noise ordinance that will allow the Becker Community Center to hold two “Movie in the Park” nights on August 12th and August 19th.