Becker Plans Summer Construction Projects

BECKER (WJON News) - With spring almost here, road construction won’t be far behind.

At Tuesday's Becker city council meeting, the council is expected to approve plans for this summer’s road projects.

Construction will take place in several residential areas:

3rd Street from Edgewood Street to Brenda Blvd

Brant Ave

Brant Court

Brenda Blvd from Edgewood Street to 3rd Street

Prairie Road

Forrest Drive from Parkview Ave to Brant Ave

Meadowlark Blvd

Meadowlark Court

Morning Dove Drive

Dawson Court

The project will also extend the paving at the Becker Athletic Complex to control dirt and dust at the site.

In addition, there are two alternates proposed with the project – improving the parking lot at the community center, and changes to allow on-street parking near the old fire hall parking lot.

If approved, the project will go out for construction bids.

