The Cathedral girls soccer team fell by a 4-0 final score to Class AA Monticello in St. Cloud on Monday night.

The Crusaders will return to the pitch on Tuesday night when they play at Becker. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR AUG 31

Little Falls 6, Sartell 2

East Grand Forks 4, ROCORI 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ St. Cloud 7 PM (@ TECH)

Willmar @ Sartell 7 PM

Alexandria @ ROCORI 7 PM

Cathedral @ Becker 7 PM

VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Apollo @ Detroit Lakes 7 PM

Sartell @ Alexandria 7 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd 7 PM

Fergus Falls @ Tech 7 PM

Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral 7 PM

BOYS SOCCER

Monticello 4, Sartell 2

LPGE 2, Melrose 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM

St. Cloud @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

Sartell @ Willmar 7 PM

ROCORI @ Alexandria 7 PM