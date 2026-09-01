Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Tuesday, September 1st
The Cathedral girls soccer team fell by a 4-0 final score to Class AA Monticello in St. Cloud on Monday night.
The Crusaders will return to the pitch on Tuesday night when they play at Becker. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR AUG 31
Little Falls 6, Sartell 2
East Grand Forks 4, ROCORI 0
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ St. Cloud 7 PM (@ TECH)
Willmar @ Sartell 7 PM
Alexandria @ ROCORI 7 PM
Cathedral @ Becker 7 PM
VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Apollo @ Detroit Lakes 7 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd 7 PM
Fergus Falls @ Tech 7 PM
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral 7 PM
BOYS SOCCER
Monticello 4, Sartell 2
LPGE 2, Melrose 0
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM
St. Cloud @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
Sartell @ Willmar 7 PM
ROCORI @ Alexandria 7 PM