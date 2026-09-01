Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Tuesday, September 1st

Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Tuesday, September 1st

Photo - Jay Caldwell

The Cathedral girls soccer team fell by a 4-0 final score to Class AA Monticello in St. Cloud on Monday night.

The Crusaders will return to the pitch on Tuesday night when they play at Becker. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR AUG 31

Little Falls 6, Sartell 2
East Grand Forks 4, ROCORI 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ St. Cloud 7 PM (@ TECH)
Willmar @ Sartell 7 PM
Alexandria @ ROCORI 7 PM
Cathedral @ Becker 7 PM

 

VOLLEYBALL 

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Apollo @ Detroit Lakes 7 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd 7 PM
Fergus Falls @ Tech 7 PM
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral 7 PM

BOYS SOCCER 

Monticello 4, Sartell 2
LPGE 2, Melrose 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM
St. Cloud @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
Sartell @ Willmar 7 PM
ROCORI @ Alexandria 7 PM

 

 

Categories: St. Cloud News

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