New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance.

Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare.

Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care. No one should come in wondering what their care is going to cost, or leave wondering what their bill is going to be. We don't do any services without saying what the price is actually going to be.

This is their second location, after buying out the former Sartell Family Medicine clinic. WELL & Company's other location is in Alexandria.

She says while it wasn't in her plan to expand so quickly, she realized the growing need for this form of care.

I've spoken about patients being frustrated with the healthcare system, providers and healthcare staff are as well. I'm being asked daily for advice on how to enter into this delivery of healthcare.

Lauer says the clinic is meant to take care of your regular family doctor needs, through a monthly membership fee.

So you fall of a trampoline and you have a hurt leg or wrist and you're not sure if it's broken, we evaluate and then coordinate imaging and care. Now if your bone is sticking out that's an emergency room visit.

Member pricing is $90 for adults, $35 for kids, and no more than $250 for a family per month and include an unlimited number of visits with staff. Lauer says memberships also include wholesale pricing on medications, lab and testing for procedures.

Lauer says the clinic is currently undergoing a remodel, but they are open and accepting new patients. It's located at 2330 Troop Drive.

If you would like to learn more about direct primary care, or their services you can all 320-314-3828.