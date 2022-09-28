When you hear about a "spooky" maze the first place that comes to mind is probably a corn maze in a field. Maybe at a park? Guessing however you wouldn't think there would be a maze of some sorts at a grocery store. But that is exactly what I discovered yesterday when I went grocery shopping!

Displays are always common at any store you go to but this was one of the more creative displays I had seen. Pepsi had put together a "Spooky Maze" with several and I mean SEVERAL boxes of pop. You can't miss it as you leave by the fruit section, because as you can see it's extensive!

As you can see there is a pumpkin along the maze. But there's also a Dracula and a Ghost, both cleverly crafted with different Pepsi products.

You can also see that the Bride of Frankenstein and Frankenstein (or the monster of Frankenstein) are displaced along the way in paper cutout form, rather than with even MORE pop.

I'd say it's just a simple, cute display...but honestly, it's rather impressive and I can't even imagine how much time went in to actually building it. Makes for a little family fun when you head to the grocery store next, just make sure you are allotting for a little extra time to allow the kiddos to make their way through something that aMAZEd me. This particular display can be found at the Waite Park Cash Wise. Located at 113 South Waite Avenue with hours Monday - Sunday 6am-10pm.

