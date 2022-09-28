MINNEAPOLIS (WJON - News) -- A man has pleaded guilty after he tried to get methamphetamine mailed to him inside a federal prison in Minnesota.

On two occasions in February and March of this year 39-year-old, Nickolas Mihelic tried to obtain meth at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone.

He conspired with another person outside the prison to mail pieces of paper to him that were saturated with liquid methamphetamine.

Get our free mobile app

When the papers arrived at the prison they were seized by prison officials.

A sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.