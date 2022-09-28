Even though I've been begrudgingly fighting the idea that summer is over and fall is here. Can't help but be excited for the fall colors, fashion, smells and especially the flavors. Nothing says fall quite like baking with apples picked from the orchard or in this particular case, given by a friend at work from her dad's apple tree.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Now that I had the apples, it was a matter of making the time to make something with them. My boyfriend even laughed a little when I brought them home and asked if I really was going to do anything with the apples or let them sit. I had plenty of plans and a day later, I put that all into action. As I realized I didn't have all the family recipes I wanted and needed, had to get mom to send them to me.

If you're parents are anything like mine, you'll get this. My mom, who my friends know as Mama Zee, is great at texting and loves to take pictures, but the quality unfortunately are not great at all. But she doesn't want a new phone so you grin, shake your head and say thank you mom, I love you...after she sends these pics of the recipes: (and don't worry I'll have the full recipes written below to read more easily)

Get our free mobile app

APPLE CRISP - from church cookbook back home in Ogema, MN

Photo by Mama Zee (mom of Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Mama Zee (mom of Megan Zee/TSM) loading...

APPLE BREAD - A Mama Zee favorite that she told me was a must make.

Photo by Mama Zee (mom of Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Mama Zee (mom of Megan Zee/TSM loading...

SWEDISH APPLE PIE - She called to explain this one to me before sending the recipe, Mama Zee is the best, haha!

Photo by Mama Zee (mom of Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Mama Zee (mom of Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Mama Zee also called to ask if I could read them...as you can see, yes a person can , however, I'll write them down, and told her I could see them just fine so she didn't need to concern herself in trying to take another picture. She was quite pleased and couldn't wait to hear how some of this apple goodness would turn out.

I'm here to tell you the apple crisp is my all time favorite and now my boyfriend's favorite thing I've ever made him.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Apple Crisp Recipe: From Sharon Witt

12 Cups sliced apples (I personally keep the skins on but that's to everyone's discretion) Cinnamon Sugar

1 cup butter

2 cups sugar

2 cups oatmeal

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

pinch of salt

Put apples in bottom of 9x13 inch pan. Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon ( I used a good amount to nearly cover the apples - again do what you like)

Mix together softened butter, sugar, oatmeal, flour, vanilla and salt. Put this mixture on top of apples. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown. (I had to bake for a little over an hour with my oven)

Next, I'd never made the apple bread before, but Mama Zee swears by it, so I tried it out and I too am a fan now!

Get our free mobile app

Apple bread before being put into oven Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Apple bread before being put into oven

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Apple bread fresh out of oven Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Apple bread fresh out of oven

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Apple Bread: From Mama Zee not sure of original creator

1/2 Cup brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon

2/3 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup butter softened

2 eggs

2 teaspoons Vanilla

1 1/2 Cups of Flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 Cup of milk

1 large apple chopped (or equivalent of one large apple depending on apple size)

Mix brown sugar and cinnamon together and set aside.

Mix sugar and butter, add eggs and vanilla together. Then add flour, baking powder and milk. Pour 1/2 batter into greased loaf pan. Cover with 1/2 of the apples and sprinkle with part of the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. Pour remaining batter over and top with rest of apples and cinnamon mixture. Pat topping into batter with spoon. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes. (again I had to bake for longer since my oven doesn't appear to be as hot, but stick toothpick in to see if it's ready to pull out). After it's out of the over, let sit for about 10 minutes before removing from pan.

Lastly, the last minute recipe she sent I have yet to try, but something tells me it too will be delicious and I will be trying this apple recipe soon. Sorry, no scrumptious looking photo for this one...but here is the recipe so it's easier to read than the pic my sweet Mama Zee sent.

Swedish Apple Pie

3 Cups of cup up apples in greased pie pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 sugar mixed with a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

In Sauce or fry pan melt 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup of sugar. When melted take off burner and add 1 cup of flour first then 1 egg slightly beaten and1/2 cup chopped pecans.

Mix until a thick butter is formed. Pour over apples and bake at 350 degrees for 45-55 minutes.

My kitchen never smelled so good as it did after the apple baking I did and with the fresh crisp fall air coming in through the open window I started to feel a little more okay with fall. Hopefully, if you've had troubles with the season change one of these delectable apple recipes will help transition you into autumn the way it did me.

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now