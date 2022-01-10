New Book About Mike Schultz Life, Career to be Released

KIMBALL -- Kimball area native Mike Schultz has been on a wild ride over the past several years and now there is a new book coming out looking back at his accomplishments.

"Driven to Ride: The True Story of an Elite Athlete who Rebuilt His Leg, His Life, and His Career" will be released on Tuesday, January 18th.

Mike Schultz

Schultz says the book covers a 10-year period.

From 2008 when I was at the top of my professional snowmobile racing career and then got injured which resulted in the amputation of my left leg above the knee. So that's where it starts.

Schultz says the book ends with him winning gold for Team USA in the Paralympic Games in South Korea in 2018.

He says the book covers sports, business, his recovery and triumph, as well as working together as a team with his wife Sara.

We've been going so fast and so hard for so long, we didn't really have a lot of time to just stop and smell the roses so to speak. When we decided to write the book and have to process and talk through all of those points it really felt amazing.

The book's co-author is Matt Higgens who has written for the New York Times, The Village Voice, Popular Mechanics, Outside, and ESPN.com

He is currently in Norway at the World Championships trying to qualify for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Bejing, China which will be held March 4th through the 13th.