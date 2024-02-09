New $9 Million Homeless Shelter Planned for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a plan to build a new homeless shelter in St. Cloud.

A nonprofit called Avivo is interested in building a 50-unit facility.

According to city documents from the St. Cloud Planning Commission's agenda for Tuesday, Avivo Village St. Cloud would be built at 3100 1st Street South on land currently owned by the city.

The low-barrier harm reduction shelter would be modeled from the Avivo Village in the North Loop in Minneapolis. They say their model differs from traditional shelters in several key ways including its design, and is based on direct input from people who have experienced homelessness.

The total cost for the project is expected to be over $9 million for construction and soft costs.

The timeline calls for construction to begin in August of this year with occupancy in June of next year.

The Planning Commission will be asked to take two actions on the project on Tuesday. The property at 3100 1st Street South was acquired by the city in 1967 for use as a stormwater ponding infrastructure. About nine of the 10-acre site is currently being used as a holding pond, with one acre on the northeast portion of the site unutilized. The city wants to enter a long-term lease agreement with Avivo for an initial 20-year term with the possibility of an extension.

In a separate item on the Planning Commission's agenda, they'll be considering recommendations for Community Development Block Grant funds. Avivo Village is asking for $196,000 to help pay for pre-construction costs. City staff is recommending awarding them $109,000.

