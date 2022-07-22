New 188 Mile Bike Trail from St. Cloud to Moorhead Has a Name

One hundred and eighty-eight miles on a bicycle is pretty ambitious. Plus, being that the bike trail is 188 miles, it is actually further than driving that same destination along Interstate 94. But it's not about "getting there" on this trip, it's about the journey.

There had been a contest asking the public to name the new bike trail. The voting closed on July 12th.

According to KFGO in Fargo/Moorhead, there were names suggested by a group of people who had attended a MNDoT event that had to do with geographic features that are along the trail.

The winning name of the bike trail is "Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route". This name does seem to fit everything along the trail. If you are wondering what other name was in the running, the close second was "Glacial Lakes Bicycle Route". Personally, I agree with the name that won. "Glacial" just seems cold to me, I know that's not what it means but that does just give me a feeling of winter and cold. Neither of which would be happening if you were on a bicycle traveling that far. But a snowmobile might be an option.

There are several bike trails within Minnesota so if you are adventurous and would like to explore via pedal bike, there are lots of opportunities to do so. Plus, it's great exercise, and you can get outside and unplug for a bit. Explore Minnesota has a lot of options for activities at all times of the year.

