Netflix Unsolved Mysteries Episode on Josh Guimond Disappearance

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond.

On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville.

Last week the Stearns County Sheriff's Office made a plea looking for a number of men whose pictures were found on Guimond's computer.

And, earlier this year a podcaster based in Minneapolis, Josh Newville, started a weekly series titled Simply Vanished that dug further into his disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the Stearns County Sheriff's office at 320-259-3702 and ask to speak with Inv. Andrew Struffert or Lt. Zach Sorenson.

