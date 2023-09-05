Need a Job? Ross Dress for Less in St. Cloud is Now Hiring

These days all we really hear about is the fact that there are so many businesses that are having staffing issues. Generally those businesses are in the food industry, but sometimes it happens in retail as well. But if you are someone who would like to work, and start at a place that is new in town, this might be the job for you!

Coming soon, is the discount retail chain Ross - Dress for Less. And they are currently hiring for their St. Cloud location. You can see requirements and apply on their website.

If you like clothing that is relatively inexpensive, this is the place for you. Not only do they have great prices, if you work there you will also get an employee discount!

From the website, it looks like their compensation for a retail associate is between $11.38 and $16.83 per hour. Those positions are either full or part-time. They are also hiring a store manager and team leads which are both full time positions. The compensation for those positions isn't listed on the site that I found. That amount would depend on experience.

So, if you need a great job that has flexible hours - especially if you are still in school, this might be the perfect job.

The new Ross store is located in the Byerly's -Lund's complex on Division Street in St. Cloud.