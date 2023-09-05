Gas Prices Fell In Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price for gasoline fell to its lowest level since July heading into the Labor Day weekend, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November.

Gas Buddy says Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact on gas prices.

With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, we could eventually see more downward pressure on gas prices.

Average gas prices in Minnesota fell 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.62. The national average fell 1.2 cents, averaging $3.77.

The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.

